"Crème de la crème": Travellers reviewed and ranked the best BC hotels

When it comes to the “crème de la crème” of hotels, a new ranking is revealing which ones were at the top of the charts for the experience, regardless of the number of industry stars that hotel might have.

That’s according to Hotels.com, a website that specializes in travel listings, which named Vancouver’s Wedgewood Hotel and Spa in its top 60 “Perfect Somewheres” list in Canada.

Also on the list is Victoria’s Abigail’s Hotel, an adults-only luxury boutique hotel, which has more than 600 reviews and gets lots of love for its breakfast and rooms’ amenities.

Elsewhere, in the city of Victoria, the Magnolia Hotel and Spa was also named, as guests were thrilled with the location just steps away from the Inner Harbour.

Back in Vancouver, The Shangri-La Vancouver, Paradox Hotel Vancouver, Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Fairmont Pacific Rim, Hotel Blu Vancouver, Granville Island Hotel, L’Hermitage Hotel, Loden Hotel, Metropolitan, OPUS Hotel Vancouver, and Coast Coal Harbour Vancouver Hotel by APA were all listed. Read the full list here.

In Delta, the Coast Tsawwassen Inn was named.

“Perfect Somewheres 2024 recognizes the hotel industry’s crème de la crème,” said Expedia Group SVP of global communications Lauri Metrose. “Most programs use only reviews or focus solely on luxury — our new awards program spotlights hotels that craft extraordinary experiences and elevate the travel journey for our guests, regardless of the number of stars.”

Adding, “This program fuels a powerful partnership: We showcase our partners’ excellence, and together, we connect travellers with their perfect somewhere. We look forward to these awards becoming a benchmark for excellence in hospitality.”

The website is also a part of the Expedia Group company.