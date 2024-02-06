Vancouver hotels take first and second place in ranking of Canada's best

CuratedTravel

Two Vancouver hotels have won first and second place in a new ranking of Canada’s best places to stay, with a Whistler spot also landing in the top five.

The Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver claimed first place for all of Canada in US News’ latest ranking of the world’s best hotels. The glitzy downtown spot boasts some of the best dining options in the city.

The win comes just after the hotel closed its doors for renovations last month. It’s set to reopen in April with re-imagined spaces.

Coming in second place was the Fairmont Pacific Rim, also in downtown Vancouver. This hotel with jaw-dropping waterfront views is well known for its spa offerings — popular with both tourists and locals looking for a staycation.

A BC spot also claimed fourth place — that nod went to the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler. But it won first place in a separate category ranking the best resorts in Canada.

The Pan Pacific Vancouver took home third place for Canada’s best resort.

The ranking also looked at the best hotels in the US, Europe, and Mexico for those planning an international trip soon.

