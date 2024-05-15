New US border rules soon to kick in for Canadians travelling with a dog

Canadian dog owners planning on travelling to the US will soon need to adhere to some strict new regulations.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it will update its dog importation regulation starting August 1. The new rules apply if you travel to the US via the airport, land border crossing, or seaport.

The aim is to, “protect the health and safety of people and animals by making sure any dog arriving in the United States is healthy and doesn’t present a risk to [US] communities,” the CDC said.

Before entering the US, dogs must appear healthy, be at least six months old, and have an International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-compatible microchip by the end of the summer.

People travelling with dogs are encouraged to use CDC’s new personalized question-and-answer tool, “DogBot.”

This tool is on the CDC website and determines what rules apply to a dog owner based on their travel dates, where their dog is travelling from, and where their dog was vaccinated (if required).

For pets that have not been in any countries with a high risk of dog rabies, these are the documents required for the dog to enter the US, according to the CDC:

For dogs arriving from countries with a high risk of dog rabies,here is what is required:

Currently, there are no cases of dog rabies in Canada

The CDC advises that people plan in advance for future travel to ensure they meet all the new dog regulations.

If needed, here is a travel checklist made by the CDC.