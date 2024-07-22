Several types of vitamins, including some sold at Costco and Walmart, are being recalled due to the possible presence of metal fibres.

On Friday, Health Canada issued three recall statements highlighting which products have been affected.

Brands include Kirkland Signature, which is sold at Costco, and several others such as Webber Naturals, carried at multiple retailers across the country such as Walmart and Shoppers Drug Mart.

The following vitamins were listed in the recall:

Kirkland Signature – B100 Complex Timed Release

Life – Vitamin B Complex with Vitamin C

Option + & Life – Prenatal Multi-vitamins 100 Tablets with Folic Acid

Option + & Life – Spectrum Prenatal Postpartum

Option+ & Life – Multivitamins & Minerals Women

Option+ & Life – Spectrum Women 22 Vitamins & Minerals plus Lutein

Option+ & Life – Lycopene

Webber Naturals – B50 Complex Timed Release

Webber Naturals – Most Complete Multi Womens 50+ One Per Day

Webber Naturals – Most Complete Multi Mens 50+ One Per Day

Webber Naturals – Vitamin B50 Complex

Wellness by London Drugs, Option+ & Life – Multi Women/Femmes 50+

with Lycopene and Lutein Multivitamin and Mineral

with Lycopene and Lutein Multivitamin and Mineral Wellness by London Drugs, Option+ & Life – Multivitamin & Minerals

Women 50+

Women 50+ Wellness by London Drugs, Option+ & Life – 50+ SPECTRUM Women/Femmes 50+ 23 Vitamins & Minerals plus Lutein

Wellness by London Drugs, Option+ & Life – Lycopene

Wellquest, Equate, Option+, Wellness by London Drugs & Life – Vitamin B100 Complex, Timed Release

Natural Factors – Hi Potency B Complex

Natural Factors – RevitalX

Natural Factors – Super Multi® IRON FREE

VegiDay Vegan Organic ALL IN ONE – VegiDay Vegan Organic ALL IN ONE

Health Canada says if you verify that the product you bought is impacted by the recall, you should first consult your healthcare provider before discontinuing use and check for any health concerns.

Customers with concerns can contact the recall firm. Any side effects or health product safety complaints should be reported to Health Canada.

You can find the three Health Canada notices (listed under the Factors Group of Nutritional Companies Inc. recall) on this page.