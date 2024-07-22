Bell, Rogers, or Telus? Here's who ranks as the fastest internet provider in Canada

If you’re thinking of switching internet providers, a new report can help you find the fastest one in Canada.

Ookla released its latest report on the performance of Canadian telecom giants’ mobile and fixed networks.

The results are based on data from Speedtest, a site created by Ookla that allows users to test their internet connection.

“Our reports are informed by millions of daily consumer-initiated tests taken on Speedtest, along with quality of experience (QoE) metrics that offer insight into the daily connected activities that matter most to end-users,” reads the study.

The findings are based on data collected from January to June 2024 and the fastest carrier is chosen based on each provider’s download and upload speed.

Here’s what the company found in its latest report.

Fastest fixed internet provider

You shouldn’t have to compete for fast internet access with those in your household. Whether you’re all working from home on video calls at the same time or are streaming Netflix to decompress in the evening, you’ll need a good fixed internet provider to handle the load.

Ookla’s report found that Bell pure fibre delivers the fastest fixed internet speeds, outpacing competitors not only on performance but also on video and gaming experiences.

It scored 353.71 on the Speedtest, with a median download speed of 329.28 Mbps, putting it ahead of Rogers and Telus PureFibre.

The provider also recorded the fastest median upload speed of 282.10 Mbps.

When it comes to the most consistent network, there was no statistical winner.

Bell, Telus, and Rogers all recorded greater than 90% of samples meeting or exceeding the threshold of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speed.

Fastest mobile data provider

TikTok not loading fast enough on your phone during your morning commute?

According to Ookla, Telus edged out Bell as the fastest mobile data provider this year.

It scored 125.82 on the Speedtest, with a median download speed of 137.37 Mbps.

Bell Mobility followed closely, with 132.78 Mbps, while Rogers lagged with 107.63 Mbps. Telus recorded a median upload speed of 14.07 Mbps, and latency of 42 ms.

There was no clear winner for the fastest 5G network in Canada, with both Telus and Bell recording similar Speedtest scores.

Telus recorded a median 5G download speed of 182.62 Mbps, followed by Bell with 180.22 Mbps, while Rogers lagged with 125.02 Mbps.

Telus led on median 5G upload performance, with 17.56 Mbps and recorded latency over 5G of 38 ms.

There was also no leading provider when it came to mobile network consistency, however Telus led on 5G network consistency with 80.9% of its samples meeting or exceeding the threshold of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload throughput.

Ookla found that Rogers was the market leader in 5G availability, with 82.3% of its 5G users accessing its 5G network a majority of the time.

But do these findings warrant the cost of data in Canada? One frustrated Canadian cellphone user’s recent complaints about the country’s mobile plan charges when travelling have sparked a larger discussion on social media.