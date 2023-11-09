The UK Government has updated the Safety and Security section on its website, specifically its foreign travel advisories, saying, “Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Canada.”

The government-run website says there is a “high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets.”

It warned travellers should “remain vigilant at all times.”

Specific to Canada, the Gov.UK website says, “Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners.” The advisory continues, “You should remain aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with local media reports, and follow the advice of local authorities.”

Per the UK government, recent terrorist attacks in Canada include:

in 2023, one person was stabbed and injured in Surrey, British Columbia

in 2021, four people were killed and one injured by a vehicle in London, Ontario

in 2020, one person was killed with a hammer in Scarborough, Ontario

in 2020, one person was killed and two wounded in a machete attack in Toronto, Ontario

The UK site highlights “petty crime” and says travellers should “take caution,” including keeping luggage out of sight in cars and not leaving their personal belongings unattended.

The advisory website also gives tips about driving in Canadian weather and natural disasters, cannabis laws, and wildlife.

Conversely, the Canadian website says the national terrorism threat and the security response is “medium,” meaning that a violent act of terrorism could occur.

Canada has been at the “medium” threat level since October 2014.

The Canadian Government says “additional measures are in place to keep Canadians safe” and that “at all times,” citizens will be informed if they need to take specific actions to stay safe.