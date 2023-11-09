"F*ck Air Canada": Former "Bachelor" star Nick Viall blasts airline after pregnant fiancée was left crying

American reality TV star Nick Viall went absolutely off on Air Canada after an experience he and his pregnant fiancée, Natalie Joy, had with the airline.

On Wednesday’s episode of Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, the couple shared that Air Canada did not allow them to board their flight from Toronto Pearson Airport. Following the incident, Viall posted an image to his Instagram story that simply read, “F*ck Air Canada” on a black background.

The two were in the city as special guests on Alexandra Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast tour and left for their 8 am LA-bound flight at around 5:45 am on Monday, flying first class.

View this post on Instagram

Joy said she had chatted with Air Canada in advance to add their new puppy to the reservation, and the airline said it could be done at the airport at an additional cost.

According to Viall, the Air Canada representative behind the counter was “looking for a reason” not to let the couple on when she said that there might not be space on the flight for an in-cabin pet, beginning his story with, “Air Canada hates pregnant women.”

“You could just tell [what] her energy was. We were trying to make conversation with her, [she was] ignoring us. Then, almost like it was bad news, she was like, ‘Oh, well, no, that’s right. Looks like it’s gonna be okay,'” said Viall.

“And then it was like, ‘Oh, sorry, you’re past check-in. Your flight is in 84 minutes.’ I’m like, cool, we are here already. [We had] no checked bags, by the way.”

The representative allegedly said that if you don’t check in 90 minutes prior to the flight, you can’t get on the flight. “I’m like, are you punking us?!” shared Viall.

“I start crying because we’re there at 6 am, and she’s like, ‘The next flight is at 7:10 tonight,'” added Joy. “I was sobbing.”

View this post on Instagram



Viall said Air Canada staff did not care, and the problem could have simply been fixed “by the click of a mouse,” but the employee maintained that she didn’t want to get in trouble.

The couple asked her to speak to her manager.

“She huffs and puffs, grabs our passports and leaves for 10 minutes, so we’re adding more time now. She finally comes back with this manager, and they’re literally lying to us,” said Viall, pointing out that they could have checked in online and it would’ve been fine, but in person, it was a different story.

They were told that this was policy and no exceptions could be made, but they were free to book another flight.

“I have a video of this lady, like, 10 minutes later, just like flying around the corner, like, mocking passengers and just doing literally nothing. Just like walking around,” Viall said.

The couple claims the flight they were not allowed to board was delayed 20 minutes.

“Every step of the way, every person who works for Air Canada actively doesn’t want to help you. They… get off on not helping. And they just condescendingly just recite these f*cking policies. The guy said to me, ‘So, sir, you want me to break our policy?’ and I go, ‘That’s exactly what I’m asking you to do. That would be a huge help. If you could go ahead and click that mouse and just allow us to check in because you’re literally telling me if I did this seven minutes earlier online without even being here, it would be fine,'” Viall continued.

Daily Hive contacted Air Canada for a statement on the incident.

“In order to ensure baggage is loaded and passengers onboard in time for each flight, as well as to ensure there is time for them to clear security and, if necessary, customs, like all airlines, we have cut-off times for travellers,” an Air Canada representative told us over email.

“Our cut-off times are posted on our website, and we communicate them in our mobile app once a customer has checked in and advise them what the times are. If a customer hasn’t checked in at T-5 hours before their flight, they also receive a check-in reminder re-stating the cut-off. Trust this clarifies our timelines to ensure flights can depart on time.”

The former “Bachelor” star seems to think differently.

“Like, truly, f*ck Air Canada. They say the Canadians are so nice. And we had a lovely time, but it’s like every bad apple got shipped over to Air f*cking Canada,” Viall continued on the podcast episode.

“It’s like they couldn’t get a job as a parking meter, so they decided to work for Air Canada because the people who work for Air Canada are the people who like to ruin people’s day.”