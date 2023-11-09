Canadians are signing a petition to keep Tucker Carlson out of Canada

Canadians are signing a petition to keep former Fox News host and US political commentator Tucker Carlson out of Canada after it was announced that he would be speaking in Calgary in January, followed by a live conversation with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

The online petition calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to deny Carlson a visa for “actively supporting” Russian President Vladimir Putin began on Tuesday and has already seen more than 1,100 signatures and counting.

“There’s still time for Prime Minister Trudeau to do the right thing and deny Tucker Carlson, a citizen of the United States, conspiracy theorist, active supporter of Vladimir Putin, promoter of racism and hate monger, supporter of the January 6 insurrection, supporter of the rigged 2020 US elections conspiracy, a visa to enter Canada,” reads the petition, started by Eugene Blanchard.

Carlson, who gained popularity for bringing far-right talking points into the mainstream, has faced criticism for his anti-immigration statements, anti-LGBTQ remarks, and downplaying the January 6 attack on the US Capitol in 2021. He was also singled out in a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over his claims that the 2020 US presidential election was rigged.

The announcement that Carlson would speak in Calgary, followed by a conversation with the premier, set social media ablaze as people expressed their outrage with the event in light of Carlson’s controversies. Similar comments about Carlson’s upcoming event can be seen on the online petition.