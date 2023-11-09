The longest actors’ strike in Hollywood history will reportedly come to an end after SAG-AFTRA negotiators approved a tentative agreement with studios on Wednesday.

According to Variety, SAG-AFTRA said the 118-day strike will come to an end at 12:01 am on Thursday. The deal will be sent for approval by the union’s national board on Friday.

The tentative three-year deal will see protections for actors against the use of AI and a pay increase for minimum salaries.

A huge shoutout to our LA members who joined the picket lines today. Thank you for your dedication during this fight. We are #SagAftraStrong TOGETHER. 💪🌟 #SagAftraStrong pic.twitter.com/ZROdcgmAKz — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) November 9, 2023

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the use of AI to digitally replicate actors was a major issue for SAG-AFTRA when its contract expired in July.

Union negotiators were also seeking a large minimum rate increase in a contract’s first year, as well as increased caps for health and pension contributions.

“We’re up against a system where those in charge of multibillion-dollar media conglomerates are rewarded for exploiting workers,” wrote the union in a statement regarding the strike.

“The companies represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — which include Amazon/MGM, Apple, Disney/ABC/Fox, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount/CBS, Sony, Warner Bros. Discovery (HBO), and others — are committed to prioritizing shareholders and Wall Street. ”

As the strike went on, studios said that prolonging a tentative agreement would result in a loss of the 2023-2024 TV season and impact next summer’s film releases.

The tentative deal comes after the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a deal in September, following a 146-day strike.