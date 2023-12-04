Taylor Swift is in the running to be Time's 2023 Person of the Year

Swiftmania has arrived at Time magazine, with Taylor Swift in the running to be crowned its 2023 Person of the Year.

The Midnights singer has ruled much of 2023 thanks to her juggernaut Eras Tour, which has earned an estimated $900 million this year alone and is on track to becoming the highest-grossing tour in history, according to Billboard.

Canadian fans will eventually get the chance to see the singer thanks to stops in Toronto in November 2024 for six shows, followed by Vancouver in December for three shows.

Time also points to Swift’s impact outside of the music industry, with her Eras Tour concert film generating a whopping $250 million at the global box office, per Forbes.

Swift is on the shortlist alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, Barbie, the Hollywood strikers, King Charles III, and Sam Altman.

If Swift does manage to snag the title of 2023 Person of the Year, it’ll be a scenario she knows all too well. The pop star was previously on the 2017 Person of the Year cover, along with other “Silence Breakers” who spoke out against sexual misconduct.

The 2023 Person of the Year will be announced on Wednesday morning.

Do you think Swift deserves to be named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year? Let us know in the comments below.