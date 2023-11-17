People are renting their places and parking spots for Taylor Swift's Vancouver concerts

The Taylor Swift concert hype has reached new heights, and we don’t see it slowing down anytime soon.

People in Metro Vancouver are going so far as to rent out their homes and parking spots to concertgoers during Taylor Swift’s three-day stint at BC Place next winter.

Sarah Jones says she is renting her parking spot for all three days that the Midnights singer is in town to make it easier for concertgoers to park.

The Facebook ad reads: “Secured underground parking. Short-term rent only. The rate is $70 (deposit $70). It’s convenient for cruise tourists parking, BC place sports event parking. Also, there is a five-star Airbnb in Vancouver, a very convenient location for you to stay one night or two before or after the cruise. For Taylor Swift concert accommodations near BC Place, please message.”

She expressed her concern about moving forward with the plan due to the large number of potential renters showing interest.

“We don’t want some crazy people crashing the place; it’s just an idea,” says Jones.

Jones is also a licensed Airbnb owner and says that the recent policy changes prohibiting hosts from renting out additional secondary suites as short-term rentals have made her worry about renting out her own, so she opted to rent her parking space instead.

“I went to a seminar that explained how it works from my side; it shows all the signs of failure.” She added that it pushes Vancouver housing to be more expensive overall.

“The less on the market, the higher the price.”

Jones says it doesn’t affect her personally, but she expects the markets to grow even more hectic and believes the Taylor Swift concert has only added to the madness.

There are even more layers to the Swift concert anticipation.

In a now-deleted post from a neighbourhood Facebook group, a Vancouver resident advertised a four-bedroom home for $3,500 a night. The ad offered a fully furnished place for up to eight concertgoers to stay from December 6 to 8.

Nevertheless, fans are still eager to secure accommodations and parking for the event, making it clear that even though the concert is more than a year away, the Taylor Swift fever is here to stay.

Have you got tickets for Taylor Swift? Let us know in the comments.