Swifties, your wildest dreams are coming true because Taylor Swift has announced that her much-anticipated Eras Tour concert film will open one day early on Thursday.

Swift made the announcement on Instagram ahead of the film’s premiere.

“Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW,” wrote Swift.

She also said that additional showtimes will be added on Friday and throughout the weekend.

All tickets will be available on Thursday, October 11 at 10 am.

The Eras Tour concert film will play in 90 countries across the world.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together,” wrote Swift.

Swift announced the film back in August, with an initial first screening date set for October 13.

In Canada, Swifties can catch the show at Cineplex theatres and Landmark Cinemas across the country.

Much like the concert itself, the film has been breaking records, with massive ticket sales.

