Taylor Swift rumoured to be bringing Eras Tour to Vancouver

It’s been a rough Eras Tour for Canadian Swifties, but hope may be on the horizon with the pop star rumoured to be adding more dates on the West Coast for early 2025.

Popular celebrity gossip account Deux Moi claims Taylor Swift’s team has confirmed Vancouver concert dates for January 2025. It says Swift will likely announce the additional dates at the end of August.

Daily Hive has reached out to BC Place, the 55,000-seat venue Swift is rumoured to have booked, to ask whether the rumours are true. We’ll update this story when we hear back.

This comes after Swift announced six shows in Toronto for November 2024, and an estimated 31 million people registered for a chance to buy tickets — more than three-quarters of Canada’s population.

The Eras Tour has emotions running high, with fans of the singer brainstorming how to serve their best looks despite wintry November weather in Toronto and calling out Ticketmaster for the stress involved in booking tickets.