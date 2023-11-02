Canadian radio station teases surprise that’ll make Swifties “lose their minds”

Swifties in Vancouver and Calgary are on edge, waiting for two radio stations to announce a Taylor Swift theme later this month.

Canadian fans took to TikTok recently to express their excitement and trade theories after coming across a website — areyoureadyforit.ca/13.

On the site, you can see Vancouver and Calgary listed as options under a caption that reads “Are you ready for it?” which is a reference to a song off her Reputation album.

Another quote on the site reads, “Even if it’s just in your wildest dreams,” referencing another song from the pop star.

Clicking on the Vancouver box will take site users to the Z95.3FM site, while the Calgary box will take them to 90.3 AMP Radio — both of which have countdowns to November 14 for 8 am.

“What does this mean? I’m terrified,” TikTok user Abbey Mierzejewski said. “I’m excited, but I’m terrified.”



According to Z95.3, it said it is very excited about the announcement, but “We can’t say much.”

However, it did ensure that “Swifties are going to lose their minds when they hear the news!”

Of course, the theory of most fans in Vancouver and Calgary is that new dates for her Eras Tour will be announced.

It’s been frustrating for local Swifties after the bejewelled superstar announced Canadian dates this summer, but all six shows would be in Toronto.

This really hurt West Coasters amid a cruel summer of seeing fans on tour in the United States.

For months, there has even been a public outcry from so many die-hards (including politicians) hoping to pull on Swift’s heartstrings enough for her to officially add a stop to her Eras Tour on the West Coast.

In a video, another TikTok user, Alex Antonides, said they were “freaking out” after seeing the site and shared a theory more dates would be announced.



“I’m kind of buying in at this point, and I also never believed that the tour was ending at the end of 2024,” Antonides added.

However, some Swifties are skeptical that the news could be that good. So other guesses include a dance party or that a Taylor Swift-themed event will be announced.

With so many unanswered questions, it is best to keep your eyes peeled and put the announcement date on their calendar.