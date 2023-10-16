Some Canadian Swifties are singing and dancing their hearts out during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film, but not all fans are on board and wish there was an option for fans who want to watch quietly.

The film, which is now playing in theatres across the world, is a two-hour 28-minute movie that transports fans to the US leg of Swift’s massively popular Eras World Tour.

Swift never meant for this to be an ordinary theatre experience.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing, and dancing encouraged,” she wrote to her fans on Instagram ahead of the film’s release.

And it looks like Canadian Swifties are taking this request seriously. Several videos on social media show fans in theatres across the country and dancing during the film.

One TikTok showed a conga line of fans at a theatre in Toronto.

In various theatres in BC, fans were getting out of their seats to sing and dance during the movie.

But not every Swift fan is enthusiastic about the singing and dancing during the film.

Some are asking theatres to offer quieter showings for those who want a more relaxed movie-watching experience.

“I really want to return my tickets to see the Eras Tour Movie,” said Canadian TikToker @elaniesilva1 in a recent video.

“Honestly, the main reason is because I don’t want to stand and sing and dance. I actually want to like sit and watch the movie. And I know that there are people treating the Cineplex like the concert because they couldn’t get tickets, and I think that’s great but that’s not the vibe I’m going for right now,” she said in the video.

“I would like Cineplex to make a sing and dance theatre and an eyes-only theatre… I don’t want to stand up in a movie theatre and scream. I want to hear [Taylor]. I don’t want to hear everyone around me.”

Some fans agreed.

“You are not the only one who feels this way. Every time I see videos of people dancing and singing. I’m just like THIS IS MY HELL😂,” said one commenter.

“Totally agree!! And also I’m very pregnant and don’t want to be standing the whole time,” wrote one TikTok user.

One commenter highlighted that a theatre environment with people not minding their space makes it especially difficult for folks with disabilities.

“I didn’t go cause I didn’t think people treating that tiny space like a concert was safe for my service dog in the dark 😔,” they wrote.

Other fans didn’t see an issue with folks getting out of their seats and being louder during the film.

“You are the only one. The vibe at my theatre was exactly what we wanted. We were up and dancing, singing, and yelling chants. It’s meant for this,” said one person in the comments.

“You need to wait until it comes out on streaming… unfortunately, you’re in the minority. The Swifties are having a ball, let them have fun!” said another.

Some fans recommended that for quieter viewing options, it’s best to go to a matinee show or watch at a VIP theatre.

There were also many folks in the comments noting that their Eras Tour concert film experience was “chill” with theatre-goers being respectful and minding their noise level and personal space during the movie.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Cineplex said fans are encouraged to “wear their Taylor Swift Eras attire, participate in friendship bracelet swaps, and sing and dance along to the show.”

“This is going to be a dynamic event, but we’re asking guests to please not stand on seats or block the screen for other viewers,” said a spokesperson. “As always, filming is not permitted in any of the auditoriums, but we welcome Swiftie selfies.”