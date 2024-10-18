Three sisters and their cousin from Ontario are celebrating after a group lottery win.

Lucia Russo, Claudia Casciato, and Paola Casciato are sisters who have been playing the lottery with their cousin, Palma Disciullo.

The family members recently won the Triple Millions prize worth $100,000 in the August 29, 2024, Main Draw.

“I checked our ticket on the OLG app and was shocked when I saw the amount we had won,” said Russo, while picking up the winning cheque at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.

“I texted everyone right away. It was a magical feeling, to share the news with my family,” she added.

Disciullo said that the win has been a “blessing” but what makes it even better is that they get to share it as a family.

With their winnings, the sisters and their cousin plan to pay some bills and give back to their community.

They aren’t the only Canadians who have celebrated a family lottery prize.

Paul, Alexander, and Evelyn Sfetkopoulos recently hit the jackpot with the Instant $100,000 Jackpot.

Paul and his parents have been buying lottery tickets for quite some time.

The family said they would use the prize to pay off bills and treat themselves to a steak dinner.

Renald and Marilyne Lehoux, a father-daughter duo from Quebec, experienced a huge win after they took home a lottery prize worth $1 million.

Renald said he’s looking into purchasing a new vehicle to tow his trailer so he can travel around the province.

Marilyne, on the other hand, said she needs a bit more time to figure out what she’ll do with her share of the winnings.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.