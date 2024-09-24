Father-daughter duo stop to charge electric car and end up $1 million richer

A stop to charge an electric car led to a huge lottery win for Renald and Marilyne Lehoux, a father-daughter duo from Quebec.

The pair were driving together when they pulled over to charge Marilyne’s electric car.

While he was waiting, Renald decided to pop into the gas station convenience store to buy a Lotto Max ticket.

On the Sunday draw, he headed to a convenience store to check the ticket he bought. To Renald’s surprise, a bunch of zeros — six, to be exact — popped up on the terminal screen.

He was stunned to learn his ticket had just won him and his daughter $1,000,000.

Renald called Marilyne right away and told her to come down to the store to meet him. She wasn’t able to make it until later in the day, but she said she was worried something bad had happened.

It turned out to be the exact opposite, and now the father and daughter are planning what to do with their huge win.

Renald said he’s looking into purchasing a new vehicle to tow his trailer so he can travel around the province.

Marilyne said she needs a bit more time to figure out what she’ll do with her share of the winnings.

The pair purchased their ticket from Dépanneur Beau-Soir, and the retailer will receive a 1% ($10,000) commission.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.