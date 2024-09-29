A family win: Son and parents to celebrate shared lotto prize with fancy steak dinner

Paul, Alexander, and Evelyn Sfetkopoulos are celebrating a family lottery win that came with a lot of emotions.

Paul and his parents have been playing the lottery together for a while and they finally hit the jackpot with the Instant $100,000 Jackpot.

“I used the OLG app to check our ticket,” recalled Paul in a press release.

“I scanned it multiple times to be sure of what I was seeing. I just couldn’t believe it!”

He said he began shaking but his dad was much calmer.

When Paul let his mom know, she was shocked.

“I called my mom, and she was sure I was joking. When she realized it was true, she was left in disbelief,” he said.

The family plans on using their prize to pay some bills and they also want to treat themselves to a steak dinner.

Paul added that the win was very special for him and his parents.

“Winning a prize like this is unbelievable and amazing,” he concluded.

The Sfetkopoulos aren’t the only lottery players who have recently celebrated a shared win.

In August, a group of 11 residents from Estrie, Québec, split a massive jackpot after buying a share of the Formule group ticket.

At the time, the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize was worth $58 million, and even though no one won the top prize, the Formule Groupe from Estrie did win the $5 million Classic Draw prize after they matched the winning numbers 17, 22, 28, 35, 37, 41, and bonus 18.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre