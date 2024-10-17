Genevieve Denomme has been playing the lottery for the past 10 years, and now that she’s finally won, she plans to treat her daughter.

Denomme, a retiree from Innisfil, Ontario, recently won $1 million in the August 20 Lotto Max draw.

But Denomme was a bit skeptical about the win at first.

“I received an email from OLG, and my initial reaction was to question its authenticity,” she explained in a press release.

She woke up her daughter to review the email and ensure it was real.

“When I got up the next morning, I thought, ‘Was that a dream, or did I really win?’ I had to check my email again to reassure myself that I had truly won.”

It took some time for Denomme to believe she was the $1 million winner. She added that she was in disbelief for a week.

Denomme said she’ll invest her winnings but also wants to treat her daughter to a new car.

“Winning has been amazing and life-changing. It’s like a dream come true!” she stated.

Denomme has followed in the footsteps of other Canadian lottery players who have treated their families with their winnings.

Christopher Popelyak of Ontario recently won $300,000 and said he would share it with his loved ones.

Vladimir Koustov of Ontario recently won $100,000 and said he would use the money to help his kids purchase their first homes.

Denomme’s winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.