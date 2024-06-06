Air fryer recall could get you a $75 Best Buy card without a receipt

Health Canada has recalled multiple air fryers sold at Best Buy.

If you have the receipt, you could get a Best Buy gift card equal to the full price of the air fryer or a $75 gift card if you don’t have proof of purchase.

The recall notice, issued in March, warned customers that certain models of the appliance are at risk for overheating, causing handles to melt or break, and posing a potential fire and burn hazard.

According to Health Canada, the recall involves the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and the Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens.

Health Canada said that in addition to the overheating and melting risk, the glass on the doors of the air fryer ovens could break, posing a “potential fire, burn, or laceration hazard.”

The recall impacts the following models:

The company reported that 99,903 units of the affected products were sold in Canada, and 183,443 were sold in the United States between September 2021 and November 2023.

As of February 20, Insignia had received six reports of handles on air fryers melting and breaking and one report of glass breaking on the air fryer ovens in Canada. There were no reports of injuries.

In the US, 24 reports of overheating/ melting or glass shattering and six reports of air fryers catching fire were recorded, but thankfully, no injuries or property damage were reported.

If you own one of the impacted air fryers, Health Canada says you should immediately unplug and stop using the product.

You’ll have to cut the product’s cord, take a photo of the model number, and share the purchase receipt using this form to get a gift card loaded with an amount equal to the full price of the air fryer.

However, if you don’t have a receipt but can submit other things, you are still eligible for a $75 Best Buy gift card.

Head to this website for instructions on how to submit photos of the recalled product(s) with the cut power cord, a photo of the model number, and a purchase receipt.

Consumers are directed to register online here or by calling Best Buy Canada at 1-800-566-7498 from 7 am to 6 pm CT, Monday through Friday.

More information can be found on Best Buy Canada’s website under the “Product Recalls” tab.

With files from Simran Singh.