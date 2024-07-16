Canadian Tire has recalled several products over the past few years, so make sure to check if you own any of these affected items.

The recalls are for various reasons, including improper labelling or manufacturing defects. In some cases, faulty products could pose fire risks or injuries. These recalls remain active and apply to products sold at Canadian Tire or other stores nationwide. Many of these items were sold years ago and could, therefore, still be lurking in your home.

If you own any of these products, you can contact the manufacturers directly for free replacements, replacement parts, repairs, or refunds. Receipts are usually not required for recalled items; however, depending on the items and each company’s policy, you may be asked to show proof of ownership for certain things.

Scroll on to see if you own any of these recalled items.

Recall date: February 1, 2023

Thousands of sweaters and hoodies were recalled due to a flammability hazard. Health Canada states that the clothing incorporates brushed cotton fabrics that have undergone a specific treatment and either does not or may not comply with regulations.

From August 2019 to 2022, 128,680 units of the affected product were sold across Canada. There have been no reports of incidents, but if you own any of the hoodies or sweaters listed here, you can contact the company for a product replacement credit.

Recall date: June 30, 2021

Two lawnmowers have been recalled due to their motors’ risk of overheating, posing a fire hazard. The recalled products are Positec’s Certified 10a 2-in-1 Electric mower, 14″, and Certified 12a 2-in-1 electric mower, 17″, which were sold at Canadian Tire from January 2019 to June 2021.

Around 71,000 units of the affected product were sold in Canada. As of June, the company received eight reports of overheating that resulted in the unit catching fire. There were no reports of injuries.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to any Canadian Tire Store for a full refund.

Recall date: August 17, 2018

A fire risk triggered the recall of thousands of space heaters sold across Canada between August 2015 and May 2017. Around 3,048 units of certain Smart Thermaflo™ heaters (model number SF14TA) are being recalled due to a faulty safety cut-off that could cause the heater to overheat.

As of July 11, 2018, the company received one report about a product catching fire in Canada. Customers can contact Seabreeze International Corp. at (905) 565-8151 or [email protected] for a refund.

Recall date: December 1, 2022

A total of 1,525 units of Cuisinart’s Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combo sold across Canada were recalled due to a risk of injury. It was found that the affected item may contain a loose nut that could cause the blade to detach while in use, “increasing the risk of the consumer coming into contact with the blade, posing an injury hazard.”

As of November 11, 2022, there were no reports of injuries in Canada. Consumers are urged to stop using the blender and contact Conair at 1 (866) 729-2389 or [email protected] for a free replacement blade assembly.

Recall date: March 16, 2023

A cozy heated blanket sold in Costco has been recalled due to a fire and burn risk.

“Star Elite, Inc. is recalling the Sunbeam Ultralush Queen Heated Blanket as the product may overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard,” reads the statement. Customers are asked to stop using the product immediately and contact Star Elite for a full refund.

Affected model numbers include 11778 (charcoal), 11779 (stone grey), 11780 (blue sea), and 11781 (shell).

Recall date: December 23, 2020

iRobot has recalled its Clean Base for the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum, i75, sold between November 16, 2019, and December 14, 2020, due to a potential electrical hazard. The item is being recalled because of the Clean Base.

The vacuums are only intended for dry floor use. When the robot ingests a certain amount of liquid, the motor “may disperse liquid onto the circuit board inside the Clean Base and cause a short circuit, posing an electrical hazard.”

According to the company, 11,971 units of the affected product were sold in Canada. Consumers can contact the company for a free Clean Base replacement.

Recall date: February 11, 2019

Thousands of heaters sold at Canadian Tire stores have been recalled due to a burn and fire hazard. As of February 1, 2019, there has been one reported incident of the product catching fire and damaging property in Canada.

Should the heater tip over, the switch may not turn on, resulting in overheating and a possible burn or fire risk. Around 15,000 units were sold nationwide between June 2016 and April 2018. If you own this affected product, contact Canadian Tire for a full refund or replacement.

Recall date: February 20, 2018

A faulty handle triggered the recall for thousands of kettles sold in Canada. According to Health Canada, 47,350 units of KitchenAid 1.7 L Electric Kettles were recalled because the handle can loosen from the kettle’s body, causing a potential burn hazard.

As of January 23, 2018, the company received 19 reports of handle detachment in Canada and one report of minor burn injuries. The affected models were sold from September 2013 to February 2018. You can contact the company at 1 (800) 874-0608 for a free replacement.

Recall date: March 15, 2024

Several Chemical Guys products were recalled because they didn’t meet labelling and child-resistant packaging requirements. A total of 32,478 units were sold from February 2018 to February 2024, and the company hasn’t received reports of incidents or injuries.

If you own these items, stop using them immediately and dispose of them following the municipal hazardous waste guidelines. You can also submit a claim for refund or credit by contacting the company at 1 (866) 822-3670 or [email protected].

Recall date: March 7, 2024

Cyclists who own bikes by GT Bicycles might want to double-check their bikes, as the company has recalled several models. This is due to the risk of the bicycle’s headtube/downtube separating from the frame, which can pose a fall hazard for the rider. From February 2019 to January 2024, 324 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and 3,038 in the US. There’s been one report of an injury in the US.

If you own this bike, immediately stop using it and take it to the nearest authorized dealer for a free replacement frame. Check here for more information.

Recall date: February 2, 2022

A faulty handle design caused Cascade Designs to recall thousands of its camping cooking pots. According to Health Canada, the pot handle could potentially detach or come loose, posing a “burn or scald risk to consumers from hot food and liquids spilling from the product.”

As of February 21, 2024, there was one report of a burn in Canada and 21 reports of burns in the US. Between January 2008 and October 2023, the company sold 22,321 units of the affected products in Canada and 60,665 in the US. Immediately stop using the recalled product and request a free replacement pot handle/lifter by visiting the company’s website.

Recall date: February 9, 2024

Star Brite recalled its Instant Hull Cleaner (UPC 071247817010) and Instant Hull Cleaner (UPC 071247817355) due to improper labelling.

Health Canada states, “The lack of appropriate labelling could result in unintended exposure to the products and lead to serious illness or injury, including death.”

As of February 1, 2024, there have been no reports of incidents. If you own any of the affected products, stop using them immediately and contact the company for a refund or replacement label.

Recall date: February 8, 2024

Husqvarna recalled 17,227 grass trimmers sold in Canada from October 2022 to November 2023. Health Canada reports that ignition modules used on the affected string trimmers have a risk of experiencing a spark. If gasoline has spilled near the unit, “it can ignite in certain circumstances.”

Although there have been no incident reports in Canada, there have been 12 reports of thermal events and one report of minor burns in the US as of January 19, 2024.

If you own any of the recalled products, stop using them immediately and head to a Husqvarna Certified Dealer for repairs. Check here for a full list of recalled models.

Recall date: February 1, 2024

Bissell has recalled thousands of its Multi Reach® Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners because their battery packs are at risk of overheating and pose a fire hazard. As of January 17, 2024, Bissell has received one report of a battery pack sparking and overheating in Canada, resulting in a minor burn. A total of 14,571 units were sold in Canada, and 141,946 were sold in the US.

The recalled models were sold in stores between October 2016 and August 2022. Consumers are being urged to stop using the product immediately and to contact Bissell to learn how to deplete the charge on the battery and receive a free replacement.

Recall date: February 2, 2024

Cyclists using the SRAM 12-speed Shift Brake Levers have been asked to stop using them immediately due to a manufacturing issue that could cause the lamp bolt on the brake lever to come loose, posing a fall hazard.

The company states that around 2,940 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from June 2019 to October 2023. Owners are asked to inspect their levers for tightness or contact an authorized SRAM dealer for a free inspection or a clamp bolt replacement.

Recall date: January 16, 2024

Sans-zo has recalled its Nano Glass-Shield windshield treatment due to inappropriate labelling. Health Canada states that the label doesn’t “meet the flammability requirements of the product.”

Inappropriate labelling could cause unintentional exposure to the product and result in serious illness or injury, although there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of January 2, 2024. If you own this product, stop using it immediately and contact Sans-zo for a refund at 1 (418) 928-2106 or [email protected].