Canada-wide blender recall: How to get a new one for free without a receipt

Nearly 120,000 BlendJet 2 portable blenders were recalled in Canada last year, and if you missed it, you still have time to get a new one for free without a receipt.

Health Canada issued the recall in December for BlendJet 2 models sold in various colours and designs.

“The recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire, and the blender blades can break off, posing fire and laceration hazards to consumers,” warned the health department, adding that Canadians should stop using it immediately.

As of December 14, 2023, BlendJet had received one report of fire and ten reports of metal blades in the blending breaking in Canada.

Outside Canada, there were over 300 reports of broken blades and 16 reports of “overheating or fires, resulting in property damage claims of approximately $150,000.” Injuries included reports of “approximately 49 minor burns and one minor laceration.”

Yikes! That kind of risk may not be worth the convenience of having a smoothie on the go.

The good news is that Canadians who have any of the impacted units can get a whole new blender base for free. Even if you haven’t experienced any overheating/blade issues on your BlendJet 2, this is still a great opportunity to get a more powerful, brand-new motor for your device. And the best part is that you don’t need a receipt to do so.

How to get a free BlendJet 2 base

Health Canada said the affected products were sold from approximately October 2020 to November 2023, and their first four serial number digits are between 5201 and 5542.

First, confirm whether the recall affected your BlendJet model using this link or by contacting BlendJet’s toll-free line at 844-334-0562 between 8 am and 10 am ET, Monday through Friday.

You must remove and cut the rubber seal/gasket from the base of your blender into a few pieces and take a photo of the cup-up bits. Additionally, you must take a picture of the blender’s bottom with the serial number visible.

Send these images to [email protected] to get your free replacement.

When publishing this article, a brand-new BlendJet 2 retailed for $55.99 at Walmart Canada and Best Buy.

Remember, do not sell, redistribute, or give away a recalled product. Under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, such actions are prohibited.

Last week, Health Canada also recalled thousands of electric kettles due to a fire hazard. You can get a new one for free (no receipt required). Learn how to do so here.