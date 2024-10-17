Canadian carrier Porter Airlines has beaten major competitors like Air Canada and Flair in terms of customer complaints.

If you’re gearing up for travel, you’re likely hoping that the airline you choose to fly with will provide a smooth experience, free of stress.

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) collects quarterly data highlighting the number of complaints received by domestic and global airlines per 100 flights.

Its breakdown of Canadian carriers crunched complaint data collected between April 2023 and June 2024.

Porter Airlines has the fewest customer gripes

For those looking for a smoother travel experience, Porter Airlines might be your best bet. The carrier received the fewest complaints, averaging 1.3 out of 100 flights.

In September, it was also recognized as the winner of the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Economy Class worldwide.

Ranking number one out of 10 international airlines, USA Today called Porter a “hidden gem” in the North American aviation industry.

Porter was also recently selected as the best regional airline in North America by Skytrax.

The Toronto-based airline now flies to every province in Canada from its eastern hubs in Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

It’s also expanding flights into the US, currently serving six destinations in Florida, four in California, and Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Low-budget carriers rake in most complaints

According to the data, Canada’s current and former low-cost carriers came out on top in the complaint department.

The now-defunct Lynx Air took the top spot with 18.9 complaints per 100 flights.

The airline shut down and filed for creditor protection in February.

Flair Airlines came in second, with 15 complaints per 100 flights. The low-budget airline has made headlines for several customer experiences gone wrong.

Earlier this year, passengers spoke out after they were stranded in Mexico for three days because of a flight cancellation. Another family said they were out thousands after a nightmare experience with the airline in Las Vegas.

Swoop Airlines placed third, receiving 13.7 complaints per 100 flights. The low-cost carrier, which was owned by WestJest, ended operations in October 2023.

What about Canada’s larger carriers?

WestJet has had a tough few months regarding customer experience, placing fifth.

Earlier this month, the airline apologized to customers for delays and cancellations caused by strikes and weather issues.

The carrier also came under fire for introducing “UltraBasic,” which replaced its Basic fare option in June.

The new tier has several restrictions, including no carry-ons (unless you purchase the “Extended Comfort” option), added fees for checking in a bag in advance, and being assigned seats at the back of the aircraft.

Canadians took to the internet to share just how peeved they were with the new fare option.

Air Canada came in seventh place with an average of five complaints. In the past few months, it has been criticized for a grandmother’s exhausting travel experience and its “brutal handling” of a band’s instruments.

Here’s the CTA’s full data breakdown:

With files from Isabelle Docto