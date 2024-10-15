A recent Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Singapore left passengers clinging to the edge of their seats after they reportedly experienced turbulence so severe it sent nearly “everything” in the cabin flying.

Redditor user efetzHashud shared photos of flight AC19’s cabin following the turbulence on October 11.

“Aftermath of major turbulence on AC19 today,” they wrote in the Air Canada subreddit, adding that the incident took place about two hours into the flight.

“…We hit some major bumps and everything went flying (including a few people),” stated the Redditor.

“Luckily no injuries from what I could tell. Kudos to the crew for keeping everyone under control, and don’t forget to wear your seatbelt!”

The photos showed spilled food all over the cabin and what appeared to be the remnants of meals splattered on the aircraft’s ceiling.

According to the aviation tracking website FlightAware, Air Canada flies a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for its regularly scheduled flight between Vancouver and Singapore.

Other passengers who said they were on the flight also commented in the Reddit thread, detailing their experience.

“I was on this flight, too! I was terrified, never had turbulence like that before. Really made me realize how helpless you are on a plane,” wrote one individual.

In a follow-up comment, they said the flight did not divert and “didn’t have another incident like that” for the remainder of the trip.

“Not sure how far we dropped, and how fast we dropped. But it was like one of those rides at the fair that bring you up high and drop you fast. Stomach in throat,” they wrote.

Another passenger said the turbulence “felt like one of those roller coasters where you have several seconds of weightlessness. And the cabin was full of floating food!”

“I had coffee dripping on me from the ceiling and was picking rice out of my hair afterwards,” they added.

The original poster also mentioned that the turbulence lasted about four to seven minutes and “there was one huge drop in altitude that sent everything flying.”

Other commenters were stunned by the photos and how powerful the turbulence appeared to be.

“Food on the roof is crazy,” said one person.

“This is why you should always wear your belt when you are seated,” added another.

This isn’t the first time passengers on board a flight to Singapore were hit with extreme turbulence. In one recent incident, it even ended up being fatal.

In May, a Singapore Airlines flight travelling from London to Singapore hit a dangerous patch of turbulence, causing the plane to plunge around 7,000 feet. The incident sent several people to hospital and resulted in one death.

Daily Hive has reached out to Air Canada for further comment.