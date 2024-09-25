Canadian airline wins first place for economy class, beating major global carriers

If you can’t afford to fly first class, it’s helpful to know which airlines offer the best economy class experience. It turns out that Porter Airlines ranks very highly among travellers.

The low-cost Canadian airline took the top spot in the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Economy Class in the world.

Ranking number one out of 10 international airlines, USA Today calls Porter a “hidden gem” in the North American aviation industry.

“Passengers enjoy comfortable seats, snacks, and an assortment of beverage options, including local wine and beer,” reads the ranking, published Wednesday.

Porter beat out other major carriers like Singapore Airlines, American Airlines and Air New Zealand.

In a statement, Porter’s President Kevin Jackson said the carrier continues to elevate the economy class experience for everyone across North America as it grows its network.

“That includes no middle seat on any flight, free beer and wine served in glassware, a selection of complimentary premium snacks, high-quality fresh meal options, plus free streaming WiFi on the E195-E2 for all passengers,” said Kevin Jackson, president of Porter Airlines.

In fact, the Toronto-based airline welcomed Air Canada to the “free wine and beer for economy passengers” team in a cheeky post on X back in June.

If you want to experience its winning economy class, Porter now flies to every province in Canada from its eastern hubs in Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

It’s also quickly expanding flights into the US, currently serving six destinations in Florida, four in California, and Las Vegas and Phoenix.

According to the airline, these destinations complement its long-standing presence in Boston, Chicago, New York, and Washington.

The USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards highlight the best of the best in a variety of categories, like travel, food and drink, and things to do, with all nominees submitted by a panel of experts.