Four Canadian airlines rank among top carriers in the world

Booking last-minute summer flights? You may want to consider a new global ranking of airlines that was recently revealed.

Skytrax World Airline Awards released its annual ranking of the top 100 airlines across the globe for 2024.

While no Canadian airlines cracked the top 10, four managed to make it on the list, and some even improved their standings.

Air Canada scored the highest among carriers in the True North, placing 29th in the world rankings. It made major improvements since 2023, climbing up nine spots from 38th place.

It was also crowned the world’s best business class lounge dining for its Signature Suites, best cabin crew in Canada, and most family-friendly airline in North America by Skytrax.

We are proud to have won 5 awards from @skytrax_uk, including World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining for our Signature Suites. We also won for Best Cabin Crew in Canada and Most Family Friendly Airline in North America. More: https://t.co/u8J5on8iaR pic.twitter.com/PXSqxQvler — Air Canada (@AirCanada) June 24, 2024

Toronto’s Porter Airlines made some major strides since 2023, climbing from 99th place to 57th this year.

It was also selected as the best regional airline in North America by Skytrax.

We did it! 🌟 We are North America’s Best Regional Airline! Once again, Porter has been recognized by the @skytrax_uk World Airline Awards. A huge thank you to our amazing team and our loyal travellers for the support. Let’s continue to fly high together! ✈️✨ pic.twitter.com/xFUMcAXYcV — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) June 24, 2024

Montreal-based carrier Air Transat follows closely behind in 59th place, up from the 62nd spot in 2023.

As for Air Canada’s main competitor, WestJet, the carrier remains in 64th place.

If you’re wondering why you should trust these rankings, Skytrax says it’s because the World Airline Awards are voted on by customers.

“It is not restricted to member airlines or a pre-selected choice of airline, and any airline in the world can be nominated,” reads the site. “A key directive of the survey is for customers to make their own, personal choices as to which airlines they consider to be the best.”

WestJet has been facing the heat from customers recently. The latest incident that incited outrage from flyers was the sudden cancellation of flights in anticipation of a worker strike that ended up not happening.

In June, the carrier was compared to Air Canada after it introduced a new fare called “UltraBasic.”

Air Canada has also been subject to criticism recently. A Canadian band called out the airline earlier this month for the “brutal handling” of their instruments.