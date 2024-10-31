Small Canadian airline with fewest complaints awarded for high passenger ratings

It looks like things are going quite well for Porter Airlines, and its customers are happy with it.

Earlier this month, the small airline took the top spot in the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Economy Class worldwide. It also has the lowest number of customer complaints among all Canadian carriers.

However, its latest achievement is being rated a 2025 Four Star Major Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX).

This is the first airline rating program based solely on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX’s partnership with travel-organizing app TripIt.

Porter was accompanied by WestJet and Air Transat, who also took home the four-star accolade.

In a statement, Porter said this rating is “further validation” that its approach resonates with more passengers as it continues expanding across North America.

“With no middle seat on any flight, complimentary premium snacks, fresh and healthy meal options, free beer and wine served in glassware, and free, fast WiFi on the E195-E2, we strive to provide all travellers with the elevated economy experience they deserve,” said Kevin Jackson, president of Porter Airlines, in a statement.

As far as bigger carriers go, Air Canada nabbed the APEX Five Star award. It’s the only Canadian carrier to receive the APEX Five Star rating for global airlines.

“From their redesigned cabins to newly upgraded inflight entertainment systems, Air Canada has continued to raise the bar in connectivity and comfort,” said APEX Group CEO Joe Leader in a statement.

“With a focus on Canadian-grown ingredients in their new inflight menus, paired with premium wine selections, Air Canada brings the best of congenial Canadian culture onboard.”

Some Canadian passengers may disagree with these ratings.

Several flyers have called out Air Canada and WestJet for frustrating travel experiences.

Several flyers have called out Air Canada and WestJet for frustrating travel experiences.