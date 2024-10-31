The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) was introduced last year to help lower dental costs for those earning less than $90,000 annually. It is now expanding to cover more services.

More than 1 million Canadians have received care under the CDCP, and more than 2.7 million have been approved for it so far. Per Health Canada, the plan saves Canadians more than $730 on average through a wide range of oral healthcare services, from cleanings to life-saving screenings for diseases like oral cancer.

On Thursday, the health department announced that the roster of services offered under the plan is increasing starting November 1.

Great news! In just 6 months, more than 1 million Canadians have now received care thanks to the Canadian Dental Care Plan. 🦷🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/jGDTTanCIE — Mark Holland (@markhollandlib) October 31, 2024

“The CDCP will begin accepting requests for services that require preauthorization. This will mean that it will be possible for patients to receive services such as the initial placement of partial dentures, or crowns, as well as requests for services when a CDCP patient has a particularly high need or complex condition,” officials stated.

“Each request will be assessed thoroughly on a case-by-case basis to see if the course of treatment recommended by the oral health practitioner meets the clinical criteria for coverage under the CDCP.”

Since May 2024, providers have been able to submit claims electronically; however, now, the plan will also start accepting paper claim submissions for services it covers.

More than 22,340 oral health providers nationwide, or 89% of active oral health providers in the country, provide care to Canadians covered under the plan.

“In just six months, more than 1 million Canadians have received care through the CDCP. That is 1 million stories of Canadians getting dental care for a healthier, better life,” said Minister of Health Mark Holland.

The Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Jean-Yves Duclos, called the CDCP a “transformative program.”

“In Quebec and across the country, no one should have to decide between going to a dentist or paying their bills,” he stated. “We can all celebrate this milestone and look forward to more Canadians getting the smile they deserve.”

Who is eligible?

Ottawa says the CDCP will help up to nine million uninsured Canadians get necessary dental care.

According to the program’s site, services and additional treatments requiring advanced approval will be available in November. In an email to Daily Hive, Health Canada shared which additional treatments dentists will be able to request to access coverage for with the launch of preauthorization next month: Complete specialist examinations

Crowns

Root canal re-treatments

Removable partial dentures, overdentures, and immediate dentures

Major surgical procedures

Moderate sedation, deep sedation, and general anesthesia “Most services covered under the CDCP currently do not require prior approval (up to certain frequency limits). These include a wide range of services such as cleanings, fillings, and dentures,” clarified the spokesperson. It’s important to note that the plan does not directly pay eligible members for the cost of dental care services. Even if you qualify, you may still have to pay your oral health provider any amount not covered by the CDCP. Who qualifies for the dental care plan, and when can you apply?

You must be a Canadian resident with no access to dental insurance, meaning you don’t have access through your employer or a family member’s employer benefits, dental insurance through your pension (a previous employer), or a family member’s pension benefits.

You can’t have dental insurance you’ve purchased yourself or from a family member via a group plan from an insurance or benefits company.

You must also have an annual family income of less than $90,000, with no co-pays for those with family incomes under $70,000.

If you’re a Canadian resident who accesses dental coverage through a social program offered by your province/territory or the federal government, you can still qualify for the CDCP if you meet all the eligibility criteria.

Eligible children under 18, adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate, and eligible adults aged 65 and above are currently allowed to apply.

If you don’t fall under any of those categories, eligibility will soon expand in the coming months.

The next phase of the dental care plan rollout will happen in 2025, covering all remaining eligible Canadian residents.

You can find a comprehensive list of services covered by the CDCP here.

Minister of Citizens’ Services Terry Beech has urged anyone who is eligible for the program to sign up.

With files from Isabelle Docto