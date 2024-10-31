Canada warns to avoid travel to popular region in Mexico over "violent clashes"

If you plan to travel to Mexico anytime soon, you might want to be extra cautious — depending on which region you visit.

The Canadian government issued a travel advisory on Thursday, warning tourists to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to high levels of “criminal activity and kidnapping.”

The travel warning says there are violent clashes between rival armed groups in Culiacán, Mazatlán, and surrounding areas.

“There is continuous gunfire, and armed groups have been stopping vehicles on the highway from Culiácan to Mazatlán and other major roads,” reads the advisory.

According to a report from Reuters over the weekend, Mexico’s Sinaloa state (where Culiácan and Mazatlán are located) reported 14 murders in one day.

It says violence in Culiácan between rival criminal groups fighting for territorial control has disrupted daily life and forced businesses and schools to close.

“Criminal groups, including drug cartels, are very active across the country. ‎Clashes between cartels or gangs over territory, drugs, and smuggling routes are common,” reads Canada’s advisory. “Armed clashes between security forces and drug cartels can occur without warning.”

The federal government says local authorities advise visitors to shelter in place and do the following:

Be vigilant

Don’t show signs of affluence

Stay in tourist areas

Be very cautious on the roads, including major highways

Avoid travelling at night

Research your destination thoroughly

Monitor local media for the latest information

The advisory says authorities in Mexico have made efforts to protect major tourist destinations, resulting in lower levels of gang-related violence in those areas.

However, it warns that violent crimes still occur in major cities, popular tourist areas, and resorts. For example, fighting between gangs and cartels has taken place in restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs.

“Innocent bystanders have been injured or killed. You may be in the wrong place at the wrong time and become a victim of violent crime,” reads the advisory.

The notice also suggests to avoid non-essential travel to these regions in Mexico.