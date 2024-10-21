Not-so-unlucky: Husbands win major lottery prize on Friday the 13th

A couple from Quebec proved that Friday the 13th isn’t all that bad after a major lottery win.

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean residents Donald Bilodeau and Marc Tremblay will always remember September 13, 2024.

The Lotto Max draw on the ill-fated Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky at all, with Bilodeau and Tremblay taking home a $1 million lottery windfall.

A few days after the draw, Bilodeau checked some of his tickets on his phone. That’s when he saw $1 million pop up on the screen.

“I was totally in shock. I couldn’t even hear myself think!” Bilodeau told Loto Québec when he claimed his prize.

He then went to the backyard where his spouse, Tremblay, was. He couldn’t believe it either and checked the ticket several times, first with the app, then by comparing the numbers, one at a time, with those posted on the Loto-Québec website.

The lucky lottery winners plan to use their prize to retire a little earlier and renovate some parts of their house.

The winning lottery ticket was bought at the Super Sagamie convenience store in Saint-Ambroise.

