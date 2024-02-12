These beautiful spots are also the cheapest places to retire in Canada

A new list has revealed the cheapest places to live out your retirement in Canada, and it just so happens that they’re gorgeous, too.

Travel + Leisure released the list on Saturday, considering factors like housing costs, healthcare, weather, lifestyle, culture, and more in all 10 Canadian provinces (territories not included).

West Kelowna and Prince George stood out in BC for their picturesque natural landscapes and overall scenery.

Per Numbeo, West Kelowna has a low crime rate. The region is bursting with rich Canadian history and has vacation weather.

“Winter is not as cold, but we have skiing in Whistler, farms and wineries in Okanagan (where I live), and the beautiful city of Vancouver,” retiree and BC resident John MacNichol shared with Travel + Leisure.

Prince George made a mark for its art and culture scene, coupled with expansive green spaces. There are also five great skiing areas nearby.

Travel + Leisure noted that the average rent in Prince George is also 79% lower than in New York City, with high-quality healthcare and excellent living facilities catering to seniors.

The weather is not as warm as West Kelowna, with winter temperatures dipping below zero and summers staying in the cooler 15°C range.

Only one Ontario city made the list — Kingston.

The city’s downtown area is pedestrian-friendly and bustling with life. Travel + Leisure highlighted its restaurants, breweries, and bars.

Kingston has beautiful architecture, and the quality of life is higher than many other Ontario cities.

Like Ontario, there was also a single entry from Alberta — Cochrane.

The mountain town offers many opportunities for outdoor exploration and other activities.

“A lot of the fun of retiring is finding a place to live, like we did. There are so many gems in southwest Canada, many affordable, off-the-beaten-track towns,” retiree Gordon Stewart told Travel + Leisure. “We enjoy Cochrane — the mountain views, scenery, and people. It’s cold in the winter, but by May, we’re playing golf.”

Expect low housing costs and a comfy standard of living compared to many other major Canadian towns.

Though you might immediately think of Montreal when the province of Quebec is mentioned, Travel + Leisure focuses on Quebec City.

Known for its historic architecture and European vibes, Quebec boasts high-quality healthcare and low rents.

There are many parks to stroll in, and season festivals keep things interesting all year round.

Halifax might be one of the cheapest places to live out your retirement in Atlantic Canada.

The Nova Scotian capital city offers mild, enjoyable weather all year long. Seniors can count on its excellent healthcare facilities.

Grocery is also more affordable compared to major cities. And what’s not to love about eating fresh oysters and going to the beach?

Charlottetown in Prince Edward Island is another spot that rarely gets its flowers.

Retiring here means enjoying cute seasonal markets, buying artisanal goods, and eating at “world-class restaurants,” according to Travel + Leisure.

The magazine highlighted Charlottetown’s stunning red-sand beaches, which are easy to get to since the island is so tiny.

Per Numbeo, rent and restaurant prices are enviably low here, too.

In New Brunswick, Fredericton made Travel + Leisure‘s list for its beautiful farmers’ markets, breweries, museums, historic sites, and “small-town atmosphere.”

If you aren’t fond of the big, busy city life, this might be the place to retire.

Realtor Rebecca Steeves told the magazine that affordable home prices in Fredericton have attracted a lot of seniors. “They can sell a home in one of the other provinces, buy here for much less, and have money left to enjoy their retirement,” she reasoned.

Winnipeg is not only the capital of Manitoba but also its largest city. Travel + Leisure calls it “an excellent place to retire” for several reasons.

You can enjoy city life close to rivers, prairies, forests, and lakes — the best of both worlds.

The magazine says Winnipeg is “home to a variety of senior housing options, indoor and outdoor activities for seniors, and a wealth of cultural destinations.”

Living costs, including rent and grocery, are lower than in several other major Canadian cities, and the city’s healthcare system is pretty great, too.

The last city in this roundup is also the most affordable Canadian city of all — Regina in Saskatchewan.

“The city is home to the University of Regina and a lively downtown as well as parks, hiking trails, and Last Mountain Lake for fishing and boating,” noted Travel + Leisure.

According to the magazine’s research, healthcare in Regina is highly rated, and there are “a variety of senior living facilities at a range of levels.”

Low grocery prices and affordability of homebuying/renting make Regina a solid contender for retirees.

Which spot would you pick out of this list?