GoFundMe reports alarming rise in Canadians asking for help to cover living expenses

“Record-high inflation and affordable housing shortages have profoundly impacted Canadians, who have been turning to the GoFundMe platform to rally support,” reads a report released on Monday. “GoFundMe recently recorded a significant increase in Canadian campaigns mentioning ‘cost of living.'”

The company has seen a sharp increase, recording a 274% jump in campaigns that mention “cost of living” since 2020.

Between 2020 and 2023, there were around 214,912 campaigns for Canadians struggling with living expenses. Those campaigns raised around $480,212,706 in donations.

Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver are the cities with the most cost-of-living-related campaigns.

The reasons people need help are heartbreaking.

The company has found that Canadians seek support in two specific categories: food and housing.

“Additionally, the number of campaigns that have been set up to support Canadians with food and housing costs is notably high,” reads the report.

From 2020 to 2023, the company found 55,997 campaigns from Canadians asking for help with food costs. As for rent, there were around 139,447 campaigns set up for those struggling to pay for housing.

In one case, an Ontario man experiencing homelessness had no choice but to live in his car, a situation worsened by the fact that he couldn’t afford repairs.