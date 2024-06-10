Crash risk: Nissan SUVs recalled due to "sudden loss of power to wheels"

Owners of a particular Nissan SUV model are urged to take their vehicles to a dealership due to an “increased risk of a crash.”

Transport Canada announced that Nissan is recalling the 2023 models of the Nissan Ariya due to a potentially dangerous manufacturing defect.

“On certain vehicles, the seals in the electric motor may have been damaged during production,” reads the statement. “As a result, oil could leak inside the motor.”

It explains that this could cause the vehicle to enter a “fail-safe mode,” thereby causing a loss of power to the wheels and increasing the risk of a crash.

Nissan is contacting owners by mail to notify them, and owners of the affected vehicles are being advised to take their SUVs to a dealership “to replace the front motor assembly.”

To check if your vehicle is affected by the recall, enter your 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Nissan service website.

Your VIN is printed on the dashboard (where the windshield meets the dashboard) or the front door post on the driver’s side. It should also be on your vehicle registration and proof-of-insurance card.

Twenty-four units are believed to be affected by this recall.

In May, Nissan recalled certain 2002-2006 Sentra, 2002-2004 Pathfinder, and 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4 models due to defective airbags. The announcement impacts around 48,000 vehicles across Canada.

Nissan isn’t the only manufacturer that’s issued recalls in the past few months.

In April, Transport Canada announced that Kia was recalling the 2020 to 2024 models of the Telluride SUV.

According to the statement, “the axle shaft(s) may not have been manufactured properly on certain vehicles.”

As a result, the splines could become damaged, leading to the risk of rolling away when the parking brake isn’t applied.

Over 18,000 units were affected by the recall.

In the same month, Ford recalled 2,950 vehicles due to gas leaks that may cause fires. Affected Ford SUVs include the 2022 to 2023 Bronco Sport and the 2022 Escape with a 1.5L engine.