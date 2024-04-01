Thousands of Kia SUVs that could roll away while parked recalled in Canada

A potentially dangerous manufacturing flaw has led to thousands of Kia SUVs being recalled across Canada.

Transport Canada has issued the recall of the Kia Telluride SUV models from 2020 to 2024. According to the statement, “the axle shaft(s) may not have been manufactured properly on certain vehicles.”

As a result, the splines could become damaged, leading to the risk of rolling away when the parking brake isn’t applied.

“A parked vehicle that moves suddenly could create the risk of an injury or a crash,” reads the statement updated on March 28.

Owners of the Kia SUV in Canada will be notified by mail and receive instructions to take their vehicle to a dealership where they can have the electronic parking brake software updated.

“To reduce the safety risk, Kia recommends that you always use the parking brake when you park,” continues the statement.

To see if this recall applies to you, enter your car’s 17-character Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) here. Your VIN can be found on the driver’s side door frame and the bottom corner of the driver’s side of the windshield.