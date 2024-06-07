GameStop is hiring video game lovers across Canada and the jobs offer some enticing perks.

The video game retailer has posted some positions on Indeed, but the company has open hiring calls for sales/game advisors, assistant store managers, and store managers, for which you can apply anytime, wherever you’re located.

GameStop also has specific positions listed on Indeed in British Columbia and Quebec.

While the pay for the posted positions isn’t a living wage, GameStop does offer a wide variety of perks and sweeteners. One of the biggest is tuition reimbursement. Also, video games are expensive, and GameStop employees get big discounts. Applicants also require a criminal record check.

Considering the retail environment, GameStop Canada applicants must be able to stand for long periods of time.

GameStop is hiring an assistant manager in Vancouver. The position pays up to $22 per hour, and applicants need a high school diploma plus two to three years of experience.

GameStop is also looking for a store manager in Surrey, BC. The position pays up to $57,000 per year, and applicants need three to five years of experience.

In Quebec, GameStop is hiring associates in Beloeil and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

GameStop has made massive financial headlines over the last few years in relation to the stock market.