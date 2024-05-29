If you’re a Canadian owner of a Nissan vehicle, you may be impacted by a recently issued “do not drive warning” linked to defective airbags.

In a statement to Daily Hive, a Nissan Canada representative said the warning applies to certain models of 2002-2006 Sentra, 2002-2004 Pathfinder, and 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4 models and impacts approximately 48,000 vehicles in the country.

Today’s announcement is the car manufacturer’s most recent warning stemming from a notice previously issued in the summer of 2017.

According to Nissan, the hazard involves defective Takata airbag inflators.

The automaker said it is “committed to the safety of its customers and is issuing this DO NOT DRIVE warning to urge them to complete the free recall repair.”

“Nissan Group strongly advises drivers not to drive affected vehicles until the repair has been completed.”

Car owners can go to the company’s website and enter their 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to see if their car has been impacted by the warning.

A similar notice has been issued in the US for over 83,000 Nissan 2002-2006 models.

To date, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has confirmed that 27 people have been killed by a defective Takata airbag that exploded, and at least 400 people in the US have allegedly been injured by the defective inflators.