Merriam-Webster's word of the year is something you can't fake

Merriam-Webster has revealed its word of the year, and it’s one that’s hard to fake.

The American publisher of dictionaries and reference books has named “authentic” as its 2023 word of the year.

Even though there’s usually a high volume of searches for the word, the dictionary says “authentic” saw a substantial increase in lookups this year, which was driven by stories and conversations surrounding AI, celebrity culture, identity and social media.

“Authentic has a number of meanings including ‘not false or imitation,’ a synonym of real and actual; and also ‘true to one’s own personality, spirit, or character,'” explained Merriam-Webster.

“Although clearly a desirable quality, authentic is hard to define and subject to debate—two reasons it sends many people to the dictionary.”

The adjective is usually associated with identity, whether national or personal. Concepts frequently described as “authentic” include cuisines and dishes, according to Merriam-Webster.

We can see that demonstrated in some of Daily Hive’s Dished stories describing an “authentic Spanish concept” for a restaurant, or the opening of an “authentic Indonesian food truck.”

The dictionary adds that the word is also used alongside “self” and “voice.”

“Celebrities like singers Lainey Wilson, Sam Smith, and especially Taylor Swift all made headlines in 2023 with statements about seeking their ‘authentic voice’ and ‘authentic self,'” said Merriam-Webster.

It gave headlines like “Three Ways To Tap Into Taylor Swift’s Authenticity And Build An Eras-Like Workplace” as an example of how the adjective is associated with pop culture.

The publisher says being “authentic” is even more prevalent with the rise of artificial intelligence blurring the line between “real” and “fake.”

AI has impacted all facets of life whether through unsettling deepfake videos, writers’ and actors’ contracts, misinformation online, and more.

Merriam-Webster says authenticity has become a commodity of sorts with brands, social media influencers, and celebrities striving to be the adjective.

“Elon Musk made headlines when he said that people should be more ‘authentic’ on social media,” explained the publisher.

“Apps and platforms like BeReal make recording ‘authentic’ experiences their main purpose.”

It adds that with “authentic content creators” now recognized as the gold standard for building trust, authenticity has ironically become a performance.

Other most looked-up words on Merriam-Webster are “rizz,” “deepfake,” and “dystopian.”

To view the full list of words of the year, click here.