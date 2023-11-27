Canadians angriest with news, economy, and the federal government: poll

Are you angry about various aspects of the country?

You’re not alone.

According to a new Pollara poll, 70% of Canadians are angriest about the latest stories in the news — 25% of whom are “very angry” with current headlines across the country.

Pollara’s Rage Index, which measures the mood of Canadians, highlights specifically that the rise in anger is prominently ired towards the news, concerns over personal finances, and our governments.

Pollara notes the level of anger toward governments is down from previous polls and that a record 70% of Canadians are “angry or frustrated about what they’re seeing on the news,” up eight points from September.

To that end, there are high levels of anger about the war in Ukraine (79%), the conflict in Israel and Gaza (78%), and the Canadian Parliament accidentally giving an ovation to a veteran who fought for Nazi Germany (70%).

Trailing the news, 63% of pollers are “annoyed” or “angry” with the Canadian economy, and 60% of citizens are fed up with the “types of changes happening in Canada.”

Of the six “angriest” topics in the poll (shown above), Albertans were the angriest at 63%, followed by Ontario at 60%, and Atlantic Canada at 58%.

“We live in a time many commentators have called an era of outrage, negativity, and anger,” reads the poll. “We regularly track Canadians’ sentiment on core indicators as well as news flashpoints, analyzing mood over time and within key demographic, regional, and political segments.”

The poll was conducted between November 3 and 15 through an online survey of about 3,000 Canadians over the age of 18. Full details can be found here.