This simple luggage hack protects your bags from damage and theft

Few things put a damper on a trip like broken, rickety luggage wheels, making you work twice as hard to move your stuff around.

In the last few years, many Canadian travellers have taken to the internet to complain about lost luggage incidents, mysteriously wandering luggage, and damaged luggage.

In 2022, for example, an Air Canada passenger found her suitcase deformed after a trip to Miami. Another put the same airline on blast after her delayed bag was returned to her with most of its contents torn to shreds.

After reading all these horror stories, you might feel like sticking with a carry-on bag is the safest option. However, there are ways you can protect your checked luggage so you don’t have to limit yourself while vacationing.

A straightforward hack could protect your luggage not only from damage but theft as well.

In the following TikTok, a TSA agent shows travellers how easy it is to break into a suitcase.

He demonstrates how a pen could easily slip through the zipper, effectively opening the bag regardless of whether it has a lock.

“The best kinds of zippers have covers over them,” he states.

While you can buy pricey, zipperless luggage, frequent travellers in the video’s comments recommend a much easier hack you can do at home.

“I always cover my suitcase in SHRINK WRAP 😂,” commented one person.

“Always clingwrap your bags,” added another person. “Most airports have this as a service, but you can do it at home!”

Yes, the practice of shrink-wrapping your bags is far from new, but many might not know that airports have services that do this for you for a small fee.

Toronto’s Pearson Airport, for example, has a “secure wrap” station. The airport says wrapping “protects your bags from theft, damage, wear and tear, stains and scratches and the introduction of unauthorized items.”

Here’s where you can find wrapping stations at airports across the country:

YVR Safe Bag

YEG luggage wrap

YYC luggage wrap

YUL Safe Bag

Are you not feeling the cling? You can also easily buy luggage covers or protectors online.