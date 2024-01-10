Good news, travellers: The Canadian passport has become even more powerful

If you’re a Canadian passport holder or a permanent resident waiting to get their passport, here’s some good news: Canadian passports have climbed up the ranks again this year.

Henley Passport Index, a London-based investment migration consulting company, ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The company uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

It must be noted that the Henley Passport Index treats electronic travel authorizations (ETAs) instead of electronic visas (e-visas), which it considers a form of visa requirement.

In its newly released Global Passport Ranking for 2024, Henley put the Canadian passport in seventh place, up from eighth place, where it had stayed in the past three annual rankings.

An unprecedented six countries share the top spot with visa-free access to a record-breaking number of destinations on the 2024 Henley Passport Index. Discover more about our Passport Index here: https://t.co/6zuQhdfcU3#passportindex #henleypassportindex #henleyandpartners — Henley & Partners (@HenleyPartners) January 10, 2024

In January 2023, Canadian passport holders could visit 185 destinations without a visa; now, we can visit 188!

The United States and Hungary co-occupied the seventh spot with Canada, with the same number of visa-free travel spots.

France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain were all #1, with 194 visa-free destinations. Finland, Sweden, and South Korea were #2 (193 destinations); and Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands shared third place (192 destinations).

In the fourth spot, passport holders of Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, and the UK can access 191 countries without a visa.

Among the lowest-ranked passports were Pakistan, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, and Yemen.

Are you a Canadian planning an international trip this year? Well, now you have more options. The world is your oyster.