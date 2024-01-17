A city in Asia just dethroned US cities as Canadians' top travel destination

Winter has just begun, and people are already done with it, with many planning to escape to warmer climates. And one Southeast Asian city is already the most booked destination among Canadians in 2024.

According to new AI travel technology from Momentum Ventures, which gathered consumer data from Canadian online flight provider FlightHub and from Justfly, a US online flight provider, Canadians and Americans are both headed to Manila, Philippines.

But having the most flight bookings doesn’t mean travelling there is cheap.

“This new data reveals a geographic change as the United States was previously the top travel destination amongst all Canadians, according to data gathered in November,” reads a statement from Momentum Ventures. “It is also interesting to note that the popular destinations for this season aren’t necessarily the least expensive ones.”

These are the five most popular international flight tickets for Canadian consumers in 2024, according to FlightHub:

Manila, Philippines, for an average price of C$1,693.52 Delhi, India, for an average price of C$1,783.72 Cancun, Mexico, for an average price of C$477.94 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for an average price of C$554.29 Bangkok, Thailand, for an average price of C$1,657.15

Manila also tops international flight tickets for consumers in the US in 2024, according to Justfly, but that’s where the similarities end.

Below are the five most popular flight tickets for US consumers:

Manila, Philippines, for an average price of US$1,292.47 (C$1,748.65) Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for an average price of US$1,234.00 (C$1,669.94) Bangkok, Thailand, for an average price of US$1,331.86 (C$1,802.37) San Salvador, El Salvador, for an average price of US$270.03 (C$365.42) San Juan, Puerto Rico, for an average price of US$236.73 (C$320.36)

Where are you planning to travel this year?