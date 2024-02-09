Canadians can soon live and work remotely in Japan with its new digital nomad visa

Are you someone who loves everything about Japanese culture? If you can work remotely, you might be eligible for the upcoming Japan digital nomad visa.

It’s the latest country set to introduce the visa that allows foreigners to live and work remotely for short to mid-term.

According to The Japan Times, the country’s Immigration Services Agency (ISA) announced last week that the program is expected to start by the end of March.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new visa.

Who’s eligible for the Japan digital nomad visa?

The program will be available to citizens from 49 eligible countries and territories that have signed both tax treaties as well as agreements exempting them of short-term visas.

That means visitors from Canada, the US, the UK, and more can apply for the digital nomad visa.

However, there are other requirements that might make this difficult for some Canadians.

The Japan digital nomad visa has an annual income requirement of ¥10 million, which is around CAD$90,000.

You’re also required to have your own private health insurance since successful applicants won’t be given a residence card or certificate, which gives access to government benefits, reported The Japan Times.

If you do check off these requirements, your spouse and children will also be allowed to stay with you in Japan.

How long can you stay in Japan?

The Japan digital nomad visa will only last for six months.

According to The Japan Times, the half-year period was chosen based on a survey of digital nomads. A majority of them said they would prefer to stay longer than 90 days, which is the current length of visa-free short-term stays.

While you can’t renew the visa, you can reapply for it six months after you’ve left the country.

Canadians who have the visa will be allowed to work remotely anywhere in the country without being employed in Japan.

There are no updates as to exactly when and how visitors will be able to apply.

Japan is following Indonesia, Portugal and Spain’s suit in introducing the digital nomad visa.