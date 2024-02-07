Three lucky Canadian lottery players woke up six figures richer on Wednesday after last night’s Lotto Max draw.

While no one perfectly matched the winning numbers for the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot, there were still some major wins last night.

Tired of your same old routine? What would you do with your time if you won Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot for an est. $50 Million plus an est. 2 MAXMILLIONS? 👀 Do you have your ticket? Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/wbaJTQcTSU — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) February 5, 2024

The winning numbers were 10, 16, 21, 29, 42, 44, 50, and the bonus number 26.

One lottery player from Western Canada and one from Ontario matched six of seven numbers, including the bonus, to split the Lotto Max second prize of $101,213.

Another player from Ontario is taking home an even bigger prize of $1 million after successfully matching the winning Maxmillions numbers 5, 12, 23, 30, 39, 41, and 42. No one nabbed the second Maxmillions prize.

Unfortunately, no one won the top Lotto Max Extra Prize of $500,000. The winning numbers were 3, 12, 66, and 93.

The next Lotto Max draw is on Friday, February 9. The jackpot will go up to $55 million with four Maxmillions, so make sure you grab a ticket!

If you didn’t beat the odds for Tuesday night’s draw, you have another chance with tonight’s Lotto 6/49 jackpot of $42 million.

You could have an amazing story like this winner who shared her lottery windfall with her sister, who gifted her the lucky ticket for Christmas.

And keep an eye out for old lottery tickets! You could be like this man who found a winning ticket just 12 days before it expired.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.