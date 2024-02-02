Canadian finds winning lottery ticket he hid just 12 days before it expires

A lucky Quebec lottery player found his winning ticket just in time to claim the prize.

Abitibi-Témiscamingue resident Marc Lauzon pocketed $50,000 thanks to a Célébration ticket he got as a Christmas gift in 2022.

After finding out he’d won, Lauzon had hidden his lottery ticket in a book, intending to claim his prize later.

Apparently, he hid it too well because he couldn’t find it when he finally wanted to claim the windfall.

After months of searching, Lauzon finally found the ticket tucked into a book. The lottery winner found it in the nick of time, just 12 days before the deadline to claim the prize on January 8, 2024.

Fortunately, Lauzon was able to claim the $50,000 before the date.

With his windfall, the lucky winner says he plans to make investments.

Lauzon bought the winning ticket at the Jean Coutu pharmacy on Rue Gamble Ouest in Rouyn-Noranda.

Lauzon isn’t the only player who has experienced this.

Last October, something similar happened to a woman from Ontario.

Stéphanie Vila found a million-dollar winning lottery ticket in her wallet a month before it expired.

She was cleaning out her wallet a few days before going on vacation to make sure she wasn’t forgetting anything.

That’s when she found the winning lottery ticket that had been buried in her wallet for a few months.

In December, a man found a winning $50,000 lottery ticket while rummaging through Christmas decorations.

After digging through some of the items, he found a nearly year-old lottery scratch lottery ticket. The 30-year-old had received the ticket as a gift the year before.

These stories are good reminders to check every nook and cranny for any hidden tickets!