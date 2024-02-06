It should come as no surprise that you’ll come across some strange items at Value Village, but a can of used shaving cream found at a BC store is bringing the thrift giant’s pricing practices into question once again.

During a recent trip to Value Village in Surrey, BC, we noticed many pre-opened and pre-used bathroom products sitting on shelves.

One of those items was a can of Skintimate shaving gel, priced at $3.99. The can was opened and used, as it was about half full.

Out of curiosity, we checked the price of what a new can was being sold for at Real Canadian Superstore.

The kicker is that the same can of Skintimate shaving cream (that is new and unused) sells for less than $3.49, according to Superstore’s website. It is currently on sale for on sale for $2.99.

Other shoppers have also spotted used bathroom items being sold at Value Village.

Last week, a customer snapped a photo of “tons of half-used products on a dirty shelf” at a Value Village in Abbotsford, BC.

The photo includes several items like shampoos, creams, face masks, and hair dye.