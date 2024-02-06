It should come as no surprise that you’ll come across some strange items at Value Village, but a can of used shaving cream found at a BC store is bringing the thrift giant’s pricing practices into question once again.
During a recent trip to Value Village in Surrey, BC, we noticed many pre-opened and pre-used bathroom products sitting on shelves.
One of those items was a can of Skintimate shaving gel, priced at $3.99. The can was opened and used, as it was about half full.
Out of curiosity, we checked the price of what a new can was being sold for at Real Canadian Superstore.
The kicker is that the same can of Skintimate shaving cream (that is new and unused) sells for less than $3.49, according to Superstore’s website. It is currently on sale for on sale for $2.99.
Other shoppers have also spotted used bathroom items being sold at Value Village.
Last week, a customer snapped a photo of “tons of half-used products on a dirty shelf” at a Value Village in Abbotsford, BC.
The photo includes several items like shampoos, creams, face masks, and hair dye.
Recently, Value Village has also been called out for price markups on donations.
One shopper said they found second-hand dollar-store coffee mugs (that usually sell for $1 new) being priced at $3.99 at their local Value Village.
The used bathroom items — such as shaving cream — bring into question what regulations or rules thrift and second-hand stores in Canada must follow when reselling hygiene products.
Health Canada’s website mentions what cosmetics shoppers should not purchase second-hand but does not explicitly state what hygiene products second-hand retailers aren’t permitted to sell.
The government department also has several general recommendations for selling second-hand products.
Daily Hive has reached out to Value Village for comment about its rules around reselling personal hygiene products but did not receive a response before publication.
