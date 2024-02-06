A Canadian lotto winner is celebrating her recent six-figure prize by sharing it with her sister, who gifted her the winning ticket for Christmas.

Kathy Vidito of Picton, Ontario, said she checked the gifted ticket and “saw all the zeros.”

“I thought maybe something wasn’t right at first,” she stated in a media release. “I scanned it again and I was shocked.”

After she found out that she had won, Vidito immediately called her sister, who was in disbelief.

“I ran all the way to her house to show her. I was so overwhelmed,” Vidito said. “My heart was pounding even before running to her house!”

Vidito and her sister are planning to go away for a few days to celebrate the win.

“We always promised that if either of us won, we would share with each other,” she said.

Vidito isn’t the only Canadian lotto winner who has gotten lucky with a gifted lottery ticket.

In December, Naim Krasniqi of London, Ontario, won $300,000 on an Instant Plinko ticket his brother bought him as a gift. Krasniqi also shared his prize with his brother.

“This ticket was a gift from my brother. I want to share this win with him. I am so grateful,” Krasniqi said in a previous statement.

Vidito’s ticket was purchased at Scott’s Store on Lake Street in Picton.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.