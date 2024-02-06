New Honda recall impacts nearly 67,000 vehicle owners in Canada

Honda has issued a massive recall in Canada, impacting nearly 67,000 vehicles — including some Acura models — due to possible issues with front passenger airbag sensors.

The recall applies to the Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, Fit, HR-V, Insight, Odyssey, Pilot, Passport, and Ridgeline, as well as Acura MDX, RDX, and TLX models from 2020 to 2022.

According to Honda, the issue involves a capacitor in the printed circuit of the front passenger seat weight sensor, which may crack and lead to an internal short circuit.

The car giant said a “natural disaster” at the manufacturing plant of some of its suppliers “temporarily changed the base material in the printed circuit board of the seat weight sensor, which was not sufficiently verified for its intended use.”

The alternative base material could cause additional strain on the printed circuit board, leading to the capacitor cracking and an internal short circuit.

If a crash occurred, the front passenger frontal and knee airbags could deploy accidentally if an infant or child was in that seat, increasing the risk of injury.

Honda said that 66,846 vehicles in Canada are potentially impacted by the recall. Drivers who have a recalled vehicle are being asked to monitor the SRS warning light and take their car to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer only if the warning light turns on.

“The dealer will diagnose a vehicle which has the SRS warning light turned on and call Tech Line if there is indication about the seat weight sensor failure,” stated the automaker, adding that “service parts are available in very low quantities.”

Car owners who paid for these repairs at their own expense may be eligible for reimbursement.

A notification to dealers about the recall was sent on February 2, and owner notification is set to begin in March.

Owners of these models can also determine if their specific vehicles will require the recall repair by visiting www.Acura.ca/recalls, www.Honda.ca/recalls or by calling 1-888-946-6329.

In December, the company also issued a recall impacting 297,836 Acura and Honda vehicles in Canada due to an issue with their fuel pumps.