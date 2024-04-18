Mid-week winners: Lottery player wakes up $1 million richer, FOUR split second prize

Several Canadians are ending the workweek with major lottery wins.

The Lotto 6/49 classic and Gold Ball draw happened on Wednesday, April 17.

While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $32 million Gold Ball jackpot, there were still plenty of big wins last night.

According to Play Now, someone in Ontario is taking home the $1 million White Ball jackpot after matching the numbers 42, 15, 45, 95, and the bonus number 03.

Unfortunately, lottery players failed to match the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw’s top prize of $5 million, which were 04, 07, 08, 14, 41, 46, and the bonus number 06.

However, four Canadians did match five out of six winning numbers, including the bonus, to split the second prize. One lottery player from Western Canada, two from Ontario and one from Quebec are taking home $45,928.40 each.

Lastly, no one won the $500,000 Classic Draw Extra Prize. But 49 Canadians did match three out of four winning numbers (51, 56, 84, 87) to win a small prize of $1,000.

If you weren’t so lucky this time, you have another chance in Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw, with a Gold Ball jackpot of $34 million.

It’s also worth checking to see if you were a lucky winner of Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

You can also try your luck in the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, April 19. The top prize is now an enormous $70 million (or the equivalent of 100 homes), and there are 13 chances to win a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million each.

