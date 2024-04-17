Mid-week winner: Lucky Canadian just woke up $1 million richer

Whether they know it yet or not, a lottery winner in Canada is now $1 million richer.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, April 16, and the jackpot was a jaw-dropping $70 million (or the equivalent of 100 homes based on the 2024 national average of $698,530).

The winning numbers were 15, 19, 22, 28, 34, 36, 46, and bonus number 25, but no one matched the seven winning numbers.

Two people came super close, though.

After matching six winning numbers and the bonus number, two lottery players split the second prize, netting themselves $144,943.00 each. According to PlayNow, those tickets were sold in Western Canada and Ontario.

Ten Maxmillions prizes were up for grabs during the draw, but only one person matched one of the winning numbers. A lottery player in Quebec will soon be picking up a cheque for $1 million after they matched the winning numbers 13, 16, 36, 37, 39, 41, and 46.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 54, 68, 79, and 82, but no one won the $500,000 prize. Likewise, no one matched the Encore number 4183680 to win the $1 million prize.

The next draw for the $70 million jackpot is on Friday, April 19, and there are an estimated 13 Maxmillions prizes.

The last time anyone won $70 million on Lotto Max was on February 20, when someone from Kawartha Lakes, Ontario, took home the grand prize.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.