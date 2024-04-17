Football fanatic scores $1 million lottery jackpot, immediately tells mom

Family comes first for Canada’s latest lottery millionaire, though football comes an extremely close second.

That’s why Joshua Stan of White Rock, BC, must have felt like he scored a Super Bowl touchdown when he won $1 million from the April 3, 2024 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Stan was up late when he learned of his huge windfall and immediately his mind began to race.

“I was at home. At 1 am. I used (PlayNow.com) to check my ticket,” Stan explained. “The first thought that came to mind was, “How am I going to change my life and my family’s life?'”

Even though it was in the early hours of the morning, he got to share the good news with his mother.

“It was 1 am and I didn’t want to wake anyone, but then my mom woke up. She was happy for me.”

Stan bought the winning ticket at Semiahmoo Town Pantry in the Chevron gas station on Martin Drive in Surrey.

He added that he plans to spend some of his jackpot on a down payment for a home and on helping his parents. Travelling to see his favourite sport is also in the cards for the Metro Vancouver resident.

“I want to be able to watch a football game at every stadium!”

When asked how it feels to win on Latto 6/49, Stan said that he is “so fortunate.”

“It’s going to change my life. This will provide me with support and I’ll be able to take care of those that I love.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.